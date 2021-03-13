US$1 billion invested in HCMC-Thu Dau Mot- Chon Thanh expressway

According to the Prime Minister's approval, the 69-kilometer expressway project running from Binh Phuoc intersection in HCMC to Chon Thanh District in Binh Phuoc Province has total investment capital of about VND24,150 billion (US$1 billion). Of which, there is a 28-kilometer overhead section, a 32-kilometer undergrounding section with a design of 10 flyovers and 6-8 lanes for vehicles through Binh Duong Province. As for the section through Binh Phuoc Province, the expressway is designed to have six lanes for vehicles to synchronize with Dak Nong-Chon Thanh expressway. By the end of 2020, there are about 50 Binh Duong investors' projects in Binh Duong Province with a total registered capital of about VND2,900 billion (US$ 126 million), including many key projects such as the project of Becamex – Binh Phuoc industrial and urban complex, Dong Phu Industrial Park and Dong Phu Residential Area Project, Hoa Lu Center Shopping Mall Project and Hoa Lu international inland container depot, etc. By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

