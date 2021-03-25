Up close and personal with Coach Park

From being Guus Hiddink's assistant in the World Cup 2002, Park Hang-seo has come a long way and become the most successful manager in the history of Vietnamese football. Through various ups and downs, the 63-year-old South Korean coach has acquired a great deal of experience and valuable life lessons to pass on. Việt Nam News and Thanh Niên spoke with him to know more about his life in Việt Nam and how he finds working with Vietnamese players. NICE GUY: Fans see Park Hang-seo as "charming" and friendly. Photo bongda.com.vn Inner Sanctum: Given your success, is there anyone who deserves a special mention? That can only be my wife Choi Sang-a. I was married at the age of 29, and my wife and I have been together for more than 40 years. As a coach, I barely have time to take care of my family. We have only one son. She takes care of parenting and everything else. Whether in South Korea or Việt Nam, I sometimes lose my perspective. At such times, my wife is always there to give me advice on getting it back. I really appreciate what she does. I don't know if it's because she… Read full this story

