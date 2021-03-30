UNSC shows concern about humanitarian crisis in Syria

United Nations Security Council held a virtual meeting on the Syria situation. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held a regular discussion on the humanitarian situation in Syria on Monday (US time) via teleconference under the chair of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. According to Mark Lowcock, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, after a "decade of death, destruction, displacement, disease, dread and despair", there is still no respite in sight for ordinary Syrians. Some 13.4 million people across the country continue to require humanitarian aid, 20 per cent more than in 2020. The deep economic decay from a decade of war had deepened over the last year, not least as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), said 2021 marks 10 years since the start of the Syrian crisis, "an anniversary no one wanted to see". Homes, hospitals, schools and water systems had been destroyed, and the economic crisis had plunged 90 per cent of the population into poverty, millions were internally displaced or had fled the country and humanitarian law continued to be flouted with impunity. Emphasising that nearly 90 per cent of children across Syria required humanitarian assistance and that… Read full this story

