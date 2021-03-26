Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Friday morning. Both illegally entered Việt Nam through Phú Quốc on board a fishing boat. They then moved to HCM City by boat and road. One boarded flight VJ458 to Nội Bài Airport and to Hải Phòng on a private car. The Health Ministry has sent an urgent request to passengers on flight VJ458 from Phú Quốc (Kiên Giang Province) to Nội Bài Airport (Hà Nội) on March 22 asking them to contact to contact health authorities for support. They are also asked to declare their close contacts through the ministry’s hotline 19009095, or centres for disease control and prevention in Kiên Giang at 0946.118.511/0948.948.612 or Hà Nội at 0969.082.115/0949.396.115 . They should declare their health conditions at https://tokhaiyte.vn and install the Bluezone app at https://www.bluezone.gov.vn for timely alert.
- DOH confirms a total of 19 cases of local Zika infection since September
- Rio officials closed the green diving pool Friday morning after the water began to smell ‘like a fart’
- China confirms new bird flu cases
- The CDC has linked a new E. coli case to Chipotle
- 9 New York City CEOs share the morning routines that set them up for success
- Nine new HIV cases confirmed in GenSan
- New leaked images seemingly confirm the design of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 8
- Death from new bird flu type confirmed
- Saudi Arabia reports 2 deaths, 12 new MERS coronavirus cases
- EChina city reports new human H7N9 case
Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Friday morning have 249 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 26, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.