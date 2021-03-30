Two-month-old baby among six dead in house fire in HCM City’s Thủ Đức City

The mother of victim Bùi Thị Loan is escorted from the site of the incident. — VNA/VNS Photo THỦ ĐỨC CITY — A two-month-old baby was among the six members of a family that died when a fire broke out at about 1am on Tuesday morning at a house at 899 Nguyễn Thị Định Street in HCM City’s Thủ Đức City. Fifty firefighters, four fire engines and a number of ambulances were dispatched to the site to intervene. Police said the only person to survive was a 55-year-old man, Lục Chấn Tâm, who was sleeping near the front of the house when the fire broke out and managed to escape. He suffered burns from trying to save the others in the fire and has been taken to hospital. Four adults – including Tâm’s wife, Bùi Thị Loan (born in 1969), their son Lục Kiến Oai (born in 1994) and daughter Lục Tuyết Trinh (born in 1996), daughter in law Bùi Thuý An (born in 1997), along with two grandchildren of Tâm, one seven years old and one just two months old, inside the house were found dead. Police block the scene to investigate the cause of a fire which killed six people and injured one person in HCM City early Tuesday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Chung Most of the people… Read full this story

