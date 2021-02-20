TV dramas to bloom this year

Director Nguyễn Phương Điền on set for the “Lưới Trời” TV drama series. Photo courtesy of nld.com.vn HCM CITY Though cinemas have been temporarily closed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many television crews have begun producing new content. Safety at filming studios has been prioritised to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and crews are more flexible about their schedules. Local TV drama crews have become more experienced working in such a difficult time. Film director Nguyễn Phương Điền said his crew has gone to Gò Dầu in Tây Ninh Province to film the next scenes of Lưới Trời after the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday. Lưới Trời consists of 40 episodes, 20 of which were completed by last December. “Due to the pandemic, we have yet to film footage in crowded residential areas, but have given priority to scenes along the river wharf, village roads or outdoor areas without any people,” he said. “We have constantly worked with authorities and informed them of our filming schedules while following epidemic prevention regulations. In addition to masks and sanitisers for the whole crew, we have set up barriers outside filming locations to avoid curious crowds,” he added. The crew plans to stay in Tây Ninh for about 18 days before going to Dầu Giây in Đồng Nai Province and Tấn Châu… Read full this story

