Tuyên Quang focuses on forestry economic development

Farmers checking their acacia forest in Tuyên Quang Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Vũ Sinh TUYÊN QUANG — The northern mountainous province of Tuyên Quang has gained achievements in forestry economic development thanks to introducing proper policies and mechanism. Tuyên Quang has used many solutions, striving to become a model locality for the development of the forestry economy. After many years of planting fruit trees such as dragon fruit, lemon and oranges without much success, the province instructed local farmers to change to other plants. In 2010, Vương Từ Phìn's family in Tân Tiến Commune of Yên Sơn District converted their entire farm from fruit trees to acacia trees, which brought his family a stable income of VNĐ50-60 million (US$2,100-2,600) per ha per growing cycle of seven years. The stable income from the forest plantation has helped Phìn’s family escape poverty. "In the past, many households in the village mainly planted fruit trees, vegetables and short-term crops, but they were ineffective," said Phìn. "Since shifting to the planting of acacia, we have earned more," he said. "After seven years, each hectare of the forest could bring VNĐ100 million (US$4,300), of which we could earn a profit of VNĐ50-60 million per ha," he said…. Read full this story

