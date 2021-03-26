Try famous snacks in Vũng Tàu Beach

Bánh Khọt (mini pancake) in Vũng Tàu Beach Town. VNA/VNS File Photo HCM CITY Bánh Khọt, salted egg yolk cake and banh tiêu filled with mung bean are famous snacks in Vũng Tàu Beach Town in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province. Bánh Khọt (mini pancake) resembles Japanese takoyaki (octopus balls) but has a crispier texture yellow turmeric added to white rice. Toppings include shrimp, squid and mantis shrimp decorated with scallions and shrimp powder to further enhance the flavor. The dish is eaten with shredded carrot and green papaya and lettuce and mustard greens, and dipped in a savory and sweet fish sauce. Sponge cake with salted egg in Vũng Tàu is the size of a cupcake that can be eaten in one mouthful unlike the full-sized version with salted egg and meat floss on top usually found elsewhere. Due to its size, each egg yolk is sliced in half. The combination of salt in the egg and slight sweetness of the cake has made it a popular dish in recent years. Bánh Tiêu is popular in Việt Nam, Taiwan and mainland China in numerous versions ranging from pork and beef fillings to no filling at all. Vũng Tàu's bánh tiêu are filled… Read full this story
