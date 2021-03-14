Senior Colonel Nguyen Van Thanh, Deputy Director of the school, Head of the unit's voluntary blood donation board, attended and encouraged the troops taking part in the event. This time, the program attracted the participation of nearly 700 troops and is expected to collect about 600 units of blood. This meaningful program took place during the Youth Month and was in response to the blood donation movement among military youths in 2021, which was launched by the General Department of Politics and in celebration of the 90th founding anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26). Translated by Chung Anh
- At top panel meet on China border, India reviews troop pullback and possible red flags
- ‘Palm Springs’ Editor Matthew Friedman Breaks Down Cutting Key Scenes
- Aren't you a bit too old? David Hasselhoff, 59, and Pierce Brosnan, 58, try to be hip as they join youngsters at Coachella festival
- Five of the best Cheltenham contenders on show at the Dublin Racing Festival
- The Queen sends heartfelt thanks to brave troops as UK celebrates Armed Forces Day
- Malin Akerman dons flapper frock for Great Gatsby-themed 'Fabulous 40th' festivities in Hollywood
- Milla Jovovich's latest fantasy adventure film Monster Hunter joins the long list of movies being pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic
- Katy Perry is set to perform at the digital festival Tomorrowland Around The World even though she is heavily pregnant: 'I hope my set makes you smile'
- Streaming This Weekend: The Old Guard, Palm Springs, Belzebuth and More
- Kourtney Kardashian showcases her toned physique in new Palm Springs throwback shots with the kids
Troops join Red Spring Festival have 255 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 14, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.