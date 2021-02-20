Travel agencies promote small group tours, wellness activities at local destinations

Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám (Temple of Liturature) in Hà Nội reopened on March 8. Tourists are required to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19. – Photo vietnamfasttours.com HCM CITY — Travel agencies and localities are making plans to stimulate domestic tourism and give priority to small-group tours to destinations near their homes. From Feb 22 – 28, the number of tourists booking tours at Vietravel Tourism Company rose by three times compared to the previous week. Vietravel aims to attract travelers with discounted packages and promotions, said Nguyễn Nguyệt Vân Khanh, deputy director of marketing and promotion at Vietravel. Trần Thị Bảo Thu, director of marketing and communications at Fiditour Travel Joint Stock Company, said that an increasing number of travelers were asking for tours directly at the office or via the online website. This year travelers are choosing private tours to Phú Yên, Quy Nhơn, Đà Lạt, Phan Thiết and Vũng Tàu with family or a group of friends. More travelers are planning to use their own car to maintain safety against COVID-19. Travel agencies are preparing for a domestic tourism boom in late March, especially because of the April 30 and May 1 national holidays, and the summer holiday. Phùng Quang Thắng, director of Hanoitourist Travel Company, and chairman of the Hà… Read full this story

