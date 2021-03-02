Transport sector’s working hard on digital transformation

Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyễn Ngọc Đông Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyễn Ngọc Đông spoke to the Vietnam News Agency about the digital transformation process in the transport sector. How do you evaluate the current digital transformation at the Ministry of Transport? In recent years, the Ministry of Transport has promoted the application of information technology, building e-Government towards an online working environment instead of traditional work based on records, papers; providing online public services to facilitate and reduce costs for people and businesses. The Ministry of Transport has promoted the building of specialised databases to manage operations based on digital data. Specifically, the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam has been managing, issuing, extending driving licences, and managing road traffic infrastructure based on digital data. Meanwhile, the Việt Nam Registry Department has digitised all vehicles to make vehicle registration faster and more convenient. The Việt Nam Maritime Administration shall apply information technology to the management of ships and boats entering and leaving seaports in Việt Nam. The digital transformation in the Ministry of Transport differs from the information technology application carried out in the previous period in the point that we’re changing it fundamentally in management, not simple modernising the old management method. This is a… Read full this story

