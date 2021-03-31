Transport ministry starts handing over Cát Linh-Hà Đông Urban Railway project to Hà Nội authorities

Train staff guides are on their duty to instruct people to stand inside the yellow line while waiting for the train. —VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu HÀ NỘI — The Railway Management Board under the Ministry of Transport and Hà Nội Metro Company on Wednesday morning started checking documents and assets for the handover of the Cát Linh – Hà Đông Urban Railway project to Hà Nội’s authorities for commercial operation. The checks of documents and assets are scheduled to take three to four weeks. Deputy Minister Nguyễn Ngọc Đông said based on reports of the management board and the company, Hà Nội authorities would decide the official time for handing over and operating the railway. The handover and operation of the railway look set to attract great attention from Hà Nội citizens because this was the first urban railway project of the country and the project has failed to meet operation deadlines on many occasions, he said. The ministry said the railway would be put into commercial operation after it was evaluated and certified safe by relevant agencies. According to the Vietnam News Agency, many local journalists were invited to experience a trip on the urban railway on Wednesday morning. They bought train tickets… Read full this story

