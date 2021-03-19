Lâm Văn Hoàng, Chief Inspector from the Ministry of Transpor Lâm Văn Hoàng, Chief Inspector from the Ministry of Transport, talks to Quân Đội Nhân Dân (People's Army) newspaper on the efforts of his ministry in the year 2020 to reduce the number of road accidents Can you share with us some of the gains in applying active inspections in the task of transport inspections? Regular checks and inspections are very important tasks in State management of transport activities. Through such missions, we are able to detect any weakness in both legal documents and weaknesses in implementing them in real life. In addition, such missions will help us raise the efficiency and effectiveness of State management activities to protect the interest of the State and the legal rights as well as the benefits of other organisations and individuals. We, transport inspectors, have vowed to do our best to make sure the tasks of State management assigned to the transport sector will be accomplished at their best. Can you share with us what areas transport inspectors will focus on the most in the near future? We'll launch comprehensive checks in all aspects, particularly inspection missions to projects which have the potential for fraud. Of course, a… Read full this story

Transport inspectors help cut down road accidents have 316 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 20, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.