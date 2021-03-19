Top legislator works with Kien Giang on election preparations

The top legislator made the call during a meeting with the provincial steering committee for elections while on a working trip to the province on March 18 and 19. Ngan, who is also head of the National Election Council, spoke highly of Kien Giang's efforts in the dissemination of election documents and implementation at the grassroots level. At present, election committees have been set up at all levels in Kien Giang, including one at provincial level, 15 at the district level and 144 at the communal level, and the province is carrying out related tasks in accordance with schedule. Dossiers of all candidates for the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People's Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure have been transferred to competent agencies. The province will elect eight deputies to the 15th NA. The NA Chairwoman said communication campaigns must be bolstered to raise public awareness about the elections, and conferences collecting constituents' opinions on nominated candidates need to be held in a fair, open, and democratic manner. Ngan said that the National Election Council will consider and respond in written form regarding requests from the province on holding early elections in remote islands like Tho… Read full this story

