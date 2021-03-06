To quit or not: a Covid-19 dilemma for Vietnamese workers

When his roommates turn the lights off to go to bed at 10 p.m., Hoang Minh is just starting his eight-hour shift at work. Sitting with a laptop on his bunk bed, the 21-year-old enters information about overseas orders his company has received into the system. “This job just needs hands and eyes,” he says. Because of the Covid-19 outbreak, Minh was allowed to work from his room in Hanoi’s Cau Giay District. But within two days the company required him to return to office since his output had been lower than normal. His salary has remained at VND6 million ($260) a month since he began working here since 2019. Hoang Minh doing his data entry work in his room in Hanoi’s Cau Giay District. Photo courtesy of Minh. After dropping out of college, the young man from central Vietnam had been dreaming of working in the technology field, a job he perceived as “computer-related.” But instead he ended up with a data entry job. After two months of working through the night and going home to sleep in the morning, he quit just after the 2020 Lunar New Year ( Tet ) just as Covid-19 first appeared in Vietnam…. Read full this story

