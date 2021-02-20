Time to put club before country

NOT FAB: Liverpool’s Fabinho would miss a number of key games for his club if he plays for Brazil later this month. AFP Photo Paul Kennedy If you try to have a ‘club versus country’ discussion with a Vietnamese football fan, chances are they will think you are stark raving mad. National pride here knows no bounds, and this is plain to see when the national team are victorious and the whole of Việt Nam takes to the streets to party. I dream that in the years to come Việt Nam make it to the World Cup. Can you imagine the scenes? It would be amazing. But the chances of that happening are slim at best, so for now, supporters must make do with the lesser competitions in Southeast Asia to get their kicks. This doesn’t in any way dilute their passion. In England right now, the club versus country row has once again reared its ugly head. With an international break on the horizon, Premier League bigwigs met last week to look at the options. Under normal circumstances, it’s no big deal, but circumstances right now are far from normal. The ideas mooted include allowing players who travel to non-red list… Read full this story
- Can a country club operate a men’s only bar? Yes, if it is in the locker room.
- Can a country club operate a men’s only bar? Yes, if it’s in the locker room
- Councillor who questioned leader about alleged ‘connection’ to £8m golf club resigns from Conservative group
- We compared the food courts at Costco and Sam’s Club, and the winner is crystal clear
- Here's what it's like to eat at McDonald's in 7 countries around the world (MCD)
- Hong Kong Bans Expelled Financial Times Editor from Visiting the City
- Report: Country Club Bars Man After Calling Tucker Carlson’s Daughter a ‘C*nt,’ ‘Whore’
- The man accusing Tucker Carlson of assault previously filed a successful discrimination suit against a Virginia health club
- Young families fete River Oak Country Club for Houston Symphony's Parisian-inspired holiday brunch
- 15 things you can buy from Costco, Amazon, Sam’s Club, and BJ's to be ready for when the apocalypse hits (WMT, COST, AMZN)
Time to put club before country have 368 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 5, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.