Tien Phong Marathon offers int’l chances for pro, amateur runners

Military athletes train for the Tiền Phong Newspaper National Marathon Championship in Gia Lai Province. The tournament will be held on March 28. Photo tienphong.vn Marathon HÀ NỘI — The Tiền Phong Newspaper National Marathon Championship will not only test the national athletics team but also be a chance for amateur runners to win a chance to compete in the coming SEA Games. The 62nd edition of the annual event will be held on March 28 in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai. The race will set a record with the largest number of participants with about 5,000 registered in both professional and amateur categories. The organisers offer different distances for runners from 5km to a full marathon of 42.195km. All 18 members of the long-distance group of the national squad will run along with their coaches. According to coach Nguyễn Văn Sỹ, the Tiền Phong Marathon is one of the three biggest races of the year for his athletes. It is a baseline that coaches will rely on to select key runners for the regional Games in the winter in Hà Nội. His athletes, now running for their cities and provinces, have prepared for the races for months and are expected to… Read full this story

