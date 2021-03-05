Three-year-old girl who fell from 12th storey discharged from hospital

HÀ NỘI — The three-year-old girl who fell from the 12th storey of an apartment building in Hà Nội and was saved by a delivery man was discharged from hospital on Friday morning after five days of treatment for a dislocated hip. The National Children’s Hospital said the baby’s hip joints were put back in place and she now is now in a stable condition. The child will return to hospital in a couple of weeks for a check-up. The three-year-old girl who fell from the 12th storey of an apartment building in Hà Nội says goodbye to a doctor at the National Children’s Hospital. VNA/VNS Photo Her mother told Vietnamplus.vn that her family was deeply grateful to the hospital’s medical workers for their dedicated care and treatment. Her survival and recovery brought huge joy to her family, she said. At about 5.30pm on February 28, the three-year-old girl climbed over a balcony railing of a 12th storey apartment on Hà Nội’s Nguyễn Huy Tưởng Street. Hearing desperate screams from neighbours living in an adjacent building, Nguyễn Ngọc Mạnh, a truck driver from Hà Nội’s Đông Anh District, rushed to save her. Mạnh, 31, climbed onto the corrugated roof of a… Read full this story

