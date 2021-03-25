The right moves to reach the top

Chess AIMING HIGH: Nguyễn Thiên Ngân (left) competing in a local chess tournament. She expects to be a Grandmaster before she is 20. Photo nld.com.vn Thanh Hà An un-seeded teenager has added yet another gold to her rich collection of medals after triumphing at the recent National Chess Championships' blitz chess contest in HCM City. It was an amazing result for Nguyễn Thiên Ngân, 16, in an event that attracts the country's best masters, who are all of world standard. Ngân now has nearly 200 medals of all colours, including two golds she grabbed at the World Youth Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in 2019 in Spain. The rising star is part of a talented new generation of Vietnamese chess players making a mark at international tournaments. A decade in the game Born in the northern province of Thái Nguyên in 2005, Ngân was introduced to chess when she was five. "A teacher at the kindergarten asked if anyone wanted to play chess," her father Nguyễn Thành Công recalled. "Ngân had no idea what chess was, but still put her hand up. After two weeks of practice, we were told she has some ability and had quickly learned the pieces… Read full this story

