The North-South high-speed railway should be for both passengers and freight

Former Deputy Minister of Transport Lã Ngọc Khuê. Photo laodong.vn Former Deputy Minister of Transport Lã Ngọc Khuê spoke to Lao động (Labour) newspaper about the feasibility of options to develop a North-South high-speed railway in Việt Nam. The Ministry of Transport has submitted a pre-feasibility study for the North-South high-speed railway project to Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc. According to the option proposed by the ministry, the railway would have a designed speed of up to 350km per hour and a practical speed of 320km per hour. The railway would be for carrying passengers only. What do you think about this? I don’t think this option is technically and economically feasible, plus it could pose risks to the North-South high-speed railway project. First of all, in terms of economics or investment efficiency, the transport ministry proposed the project with a total investment of about US$60 billion – a huge investment. The project will take a long time, which makes it subject to inflation, leading to additional investment. The increased investment will cause difficulties for the State budget. Moreover, it’s difficult to make use of the full capacity of the designed railway. According to the transport ministry’s pre-feasibility study, once in operation, just 15… Read full this story

