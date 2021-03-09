The Local Game: Three bold predictions as Vietnamese football returns

More tough times could be ahead for Hà Nội FC. Photo thanhnien.vn Peter Cowan At long last, Vietnamese football is back. Alright, by the time SHB Đà Nẵng and Hà Tĩnh kick-off this coming Saturday we'll only have gone without V.League 1 football for 42 days. That may not be that long in the grand scheme of things, but it certainly felt like an interminable wait, especially for those of us tasked with writing a football column without any actual football taking place! To celebrate the imminent return of the beautiful game, I'm going to stick my neck on the line and make a few bold predictions for the rest of the season. Hà Nội FC will finish outside the top three The country's top team over the last few years may be languishing at the very bottom of the table right now, but few pundits or fans expect them to stay there. I'm not so sure a bounce back to title contention is on the cards though. Yes, Hà Nội have been hit badly by injuries and will be getting some key defensive players back soon, but I think their problems lie further up the park. Coach Chu Đình Nghiêm is… Read full this story

