NA chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân addresses at the last session of the 14th National Assembly on Wednesday morning. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The 14th National Assembly opened its final session on Wednesday morning in Hà Nội. During the 12-day session, the 11th of its kind during the 14th tenure of the NA, legislators will spend seven days deciding on candidates for the top leadership positions of the country. Speaking at the opening ceremony, NA chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân said the 14th National Assembly was elected on May 22, 2016, and operated amid many changes, advantages and disadvantages, opportunities and challenges in the world and the region. The last five years also marked Việt Nam's thriving development after 35 years of renovation. Ngân said under the Party's leadership and voters’ supervision, the 14th NA represented national unity, Việt Nam's creativity and innovations. "The NA strongly innovates its activities flexibly, with caution, decisively and responsibly," Ngân said, adding that the legislative body acted for people's benefits, the nation's benefits as fulfiling a huge workload, deciding important issues of the country as well as foreign affairs work that helped improve Việt Nam's position internationally. During its term, 14th National Assembly issued legal documents… Read full this story

The 14th National Assembly convenes its last session have 275 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 24, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.