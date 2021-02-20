SCG headquarters in Bang Sue District, Bangkok, Thailand. — Photo courtesy of SCG HÀ NỘI — After buying Duy Tân Plastic Corporation, Thailand’s Siam Cement Group (SCG) is cementing its domination of Việt Nam’s plastic production industry. Under the contract signed on February 9 via a virtual conference, Duy Tân will sell 70 per cent of its shares in five of total twenty-two subsidiary companies, including Duy Tân Plastic Manufacturing Corporation and Duy Tân Long An Corporation, to SCG’s SCG Packaging, Duy Tân said. Duy Tân Plastic is a leading company in the plastic goods market in Việt Nam with revenue of VNĐ4.7 trillion in 2020. It has nearly 1,000 commodities units and 16,000 distribution agents across the country. The company’s annual capacity reaches 116,000 tonnes of hard plastic packaging and plastic goods. SCG, Thailand’s largest cement producer, will buy the stakes over three years, starting from 2021. The deal takes a long time as it is based on business results, Duy Tân Plastic said. Through the deal, SCG and Duy Tân Plastic want to create a solid foundation for a completed supply chain. Duy Tân Plastic aims at developing hard plastic packaging products, plastic goods and expanding export markets, while the… Read full this story

Thai conglomerate SCG now dominates Việt Nam's plastic production industry have 294 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.