Stepping up administrative reform Speaking at the conference, Mr. Le Hoa Binh said that the theme for the year 2021 of the city is “Building an urban administration and improving investment environment”. At the same time, to successfully realize the dual goal of controlling the Covid-19 pandemic well along with economic recovery and development, the city has put forward 10 solutions. Specifically, the city will promote administrative procedure reform. Accordingly, it will publicize and ensure transparency of the handling process at all agencies and units, as well as documents related to the planning and schemes of the city. The city will focus on improving coordination efficiency among agencies in the city. It will promulgate coordination mechanisms among departments and agencies in selecting investors, settling bidding procedures, selecting investors for projects using land, and receiving non-refundable aids. It will also continue to strengthen inspection after licensing, along with speeding up the construction progress of the logistics industry and carrying out the export development project. As for access to land resources, the city will publicize and make transparent the planning, plans on land use, and unused land funds in the city. It will set land prices close to the market reality, along… Read full this story

Ten solutions to improve efficiency of investment environment in HCMC have 304 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at March 20, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.