An ambulance leaves the parking lot of the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. AFP/VNA Photo BOULDER A gunman killed at least 10 people including a police officer at a grocery store in Colorado on Monday, police said, in the latest shooting to hit the western state – scene of two of the most infamous US mass murders. The shooter is being held in custody and was injured, said Michael Dougherty, district attorney for Boulder County, located 50km northwest of the state capital Denver. Among those dead was “heroic” police officer Eric Talley, 51, who was the first to respond to the scene at a King Soopers supermarket, said police chief Maris Herold. “We know of 10 fatalities at the scene, including one of our Boulder PD officers… Officer Tally responded to the scene — was first on the scene – and he was fatally shot,” said Herold. Live-streamed video earlier had showed a white middle-aged man – shirtless and seemingly covered in blood – detained by police and led from the supermarket. The suspect in custody was the only person suffering “serious injuries at this point”, said police commander Kerry Yamaguchi, without confirming that the man in the… Read full this story

Ten killed in mass shooting at Colorado grocery store have 326 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 23, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.