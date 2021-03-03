Phùng Kim Quang competes in the National Athletics Championship in 2020. The teenager expects to win a medal at the SEA Games later this year. Photo courtesy of Phùng Kim Quang Athletics Thanh Hà HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam have never won a gold medal in the men’s walking event at the regional Southeast Asian (SEA) Games despite having previously qualified for the Olympics in the sport. Phùng Kim Quang is on a mission to change that. Walking was little more than a blip on the Vietnamese sporting radar until siblings Nguyễn Thị Thanh Phúc and Nguyễn Thành Ngưng pocketed gold and bronze in the women’s and men’s races at the 25th Games in 2011. Since then, with better support, Việt Nam have dominated the women’s discipline with four titles. However, the men’s crown is still out of the reach despite three silver medals. Teenager Quang is the big Vietnamese hope in the sport after recording some outstanding performances at recent domestic competitions. He is the record holder of the junior tournament and in the top three of the national championship. Fate Quang was born in Ba Vì District, in the outskirts of Hà Nội, in 2003. The naughty little boy loved and played well… Read full this story

Teenager Quang moves towards SEA Games glory, one step at a time have 312 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 3, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.