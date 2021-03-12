Teaching German and Korean languages a good move: educator

Nguyễn Quốc Bình, former Principal of the Việt Đức High School. — Photo kinhtedothi.vn Nguyễn Quốc Bình, former Principal of Hà Nội-based Việt Đức High School, speaks to the Kinh tế & Đô thị (Economy and Urban Affairs) online newspaper on the positive side of teaching school pupils the Korean and German languages Do you support the Ministry of Education and Training's decision to include the teaching of the Korean and German languages as an official subject in the general school curriculum? I totally support the Ministry of Education and Training's decision. As we all know, we are now in the age of globalisation and the English language is very important. Yet, quite many other foreign languages have also become very popular among developing nations and our country has established quite extensive relations with developing countries in many fields, including economics, culture, politics and others. That's why besides common foreign languages which are being taught in Việt Nam like Chinese, Russian, French and Japanese, we should also include new foreign languages – including Korean, German and others. Both Germany and South Korea are developed nations and Việt Nam enjoys good relations with them, particularly in the fields of economics, social affairs and diplomacy. So why… Read full this story

