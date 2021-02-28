Tây Nguyên takes measures to prevent forest fires in dry season

Forests in Gia Lai Province’s Mang Yang District. — VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Điệp HCM CITY — Local authorities in the Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) region have taken measures to prevent forest fires in the ongoing dry season. Forests in the region, which includes the provinces Lâm Đồng, Đắk Lắk, Gia Lai, Kon Tum and Đắk Nông, face a high fire risk because of hot weather. At the beginning of the dry season, the provinces instructed localities to establish fire-prevention plans and strictly implement them in the dry season. In Đắk Nông Province, the Forest Protection Sub-department in September instructed localities and forest owners to set up prevention plans. The sub-department has organised forest fire prevention drills and more inspections. Đắk Nông has 125,000ha of forests, including 78,300ha of natural forest and 46,700ha of manmade forests in danger of high fire risk, according to the province’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. In the dry season, which lasts between November and April, local farmers clear their fields by burning, which can cause fires to break out in forests near the fields. Lê Quang Dần, deputy director of the department, said the province’s forests have a thick layer of vegetation covering the ground and many forests are pine and bamboo forests, which easily catch… Read full this story

