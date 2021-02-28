Tan Son Nhat airport to serve 50 million passengers a year by 2030

Under the adjusted plan, the Doppler Weather Radar station will be built on an area of 1,600 square metres to the north of the airport. A multi-storey car park will also be built, which will be connected to a new passenger terminal to be built soon. Under the plan, the airport will cover a total area of 791ha, an increase of 250ha compared to the existing airport area of 545ha. About 19ha of military defence land has been handed over for building aircraft parking aprons. The additional land of 250ha includes 18ha of additional national defence land, 35ha of land in the southern area, and 171ha of land in the northern area of the airport. An additional eight taxiways will be built to expedite aircraft take-offs and landings. At least 56 aprons will be added in front of the new passenger terminal T3 and in the southwest area of the airport, increasing the total number of aprons to 106. In the northern area of the airport, a reservoir with an advanced pumping station to prevent flooding will also be built. In addition, roads connecting to the airport will be built as soon as possible under the city’s transport plan. To… Read full this story

