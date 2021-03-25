Take precautions before getting vaccinated, say health experts

A health worker examines the reaction after a frontline worker was vaccinated against COVID-19 at Hà Giang Province's Xín Mần District. VNA/VNS Photo Văn Long HÀ NỘI — People who receive COVID-19 vaccines should take precautions just like with other vaccines, as the COVID-19 vaccine may offer some immunity but might also side effects soon after entering the body, according to health experts. They said people who should be cautious about vaccinations are those with a history of allergies, people with underlying health conditions or chronic diseases which require medical supervision. Last week, the Ministry of Health released guidance on health screening before COVID-19 vaccinations for people aged 18 and above. Under the instructions sent to medical facilities nationwide, people who will not be vaccinated against COVID-19 are those with acute diseases; pregnant women, breastfeeding women; people with impaired immune responses, end-stage cancer patients and patients with decompensated cirrhosis. Users of high-dose corticosteroids, those who have had chemotherapy and radiation treatment within 14 days and recipients of immunoglobulin and COVID-19 plasma treatment within the last 90 days and recipients of other vaccines within 14 days are also excluded. Those infected with COVID-19 within the last six months, people aged 65 or above and people suffering thrombocytopenia or blood clotting disorders are… Read full this story

