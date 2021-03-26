Swiss Ambassador Ivo Sieber ( centre), at the media briefing in Hà Nội on Thursday. Photo Kiều Vân HÀ NỘI – A logo to mark the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Switzerland, jointly designed by the two embassies, was launched in Hà Nội on Thursday. Swiss Ambassador Ivo Sieber said at the media briefing held with the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs that: "Việt Nam's remarkable progress combined with Switzerland's long term engagement resulted in a partnership that makes me proud to look back and confident for the future." Đinh Toàn Thắng, General Director of the Europe Department, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said: "The greatest achievements that Việt Nam and Switzerland have gained in half a century are our mutual trust and understanding, our sharing of common values and particularly the connection of people from both countries". A series of activities are planned throughout the year to commemorate the anniversary. If the COVID-19 situation is well controlled, Switzerland plans a high-level visit to Viet Nam with the dates to be determined. Another highlight will be the inauguration of the Swiss-funded ‘Geneva Conference Room’ at the Diplomatic Academy later this year. Cultural activities planned for this year… Read full this story

Switzerland and Việt Nam celebrate half a century of diplomatic relations have 289 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 26, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.