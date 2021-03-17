Supporting farmers amid pandemic key: expert

Hoàng Trọng Thuỷ. — Photo vov.vn Hoàng Trọng Thuỷ, an agricultural expert, speaks to the Voice of Việt Nam on what should be done to ensure good economic development while fighting the COVID-19 pandemic Do you have any comments on the campaign to "rescue” agricultural products, essentially calling on people and businesses to help transport and consume the produce from the northern province of Hải Dương when the province is under strict lockdown measures to contain COVID-19 outbreaks? The campaign to "rescue" the agricultural farm products from Hải Dương Province does not come from a contradiction between supply and demand. It is both due to a transportation problem and a failure to set up a buffer zone to bring agricultural products to safe places in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. As we all know that Chí Linh and Cẩm Giàng districts were the starting points of the outbreak, while other districts in Hải Dương were not hit by the pandemic. In my opinion, in such a situation, Hải Dương authorities should have created a buffer zone where all agricultural products coming from pandemics areas would be transported there for sterilisation before transporting them to markets. If things happened in that way, I'm pretty sure… Read full this story

