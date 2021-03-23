Sun World Fansipan Legend- the attraction of “the World’s Leading Natural Landscape Tourist Attraction”

Vinamilk exports fresh milk with bird's net to Singapore Vinhomes to launch an online real estate trading floor PYCOGROUP embarks on a strategic partnership with POSITIVE THINKING COMPANY – A global independent tech consultancy group Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion – a dream destination brought to life One Mount and Google Cloud Come Together To Build Vietnam’s Largest Technology Ecosystem More than a cable car to take visitors to the “Roof of Indochina”, Sun World Fansipan Legend has become one of the leading natural landscape tourist attractions, internationally honoured for its creative, sustainable and responsible tourism practices. Treasures bestowed by God Fansipan is the most prominent mountain among thousands of majestic mountains of the Northwestern region. With a height of 3,143m, this is the highest mountain in the three Indochinese countries of Viet Nam, Laos and Cambodia. Therefore, Fansipan is also known as the “Roof of Indochina”. Majestic natural landscapes from the top of Fansipan Located in the town of Sa Pa, Fansipan and Sa Pa have a special temperate climate, with an average temperature of only 15-18°C in addition to cool and comfortable weather all year round. The French even named this place the Alps of Asia. Coming to Fansipan, visitors… Read full this story

