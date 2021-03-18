Sugar industry eyes solid 2021 after bitter year

Sugar prices are anticipated to increase this year on a shortage of supply. — Photo tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn HÀ NỘI — The prospects for the domestic sugar industry look brighter this year due to efforts to control smuggling and the imposition of duties on sugar imported from Thailand. A report from SSI Research, the research division of brokerage firm SSI Securities that was announced on Monday revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the recovery cycle of the sugar industry which started at the end of 2019, pushing sugar prices to 10-year lows. However, sugar prices recovered very quickly with the average price in 2020 9.6 per cent higher than in 2019. Meanwhile, the buying price of sugarcane was low, helping sugar companies earn significant gross profit margins. According to the world's largest sugar trader Alvean, a joint venture between Cargill Inc and Brazilian producer Copersucar SA, the global sugar market will face two years of shortages and sugar production is expected to fall short of demand by about 5 million metric tonnes. Global sugar prices went up 11 per cent from 2020 and 56 per cent from the bottom level recorded in April 2020. SSI Research said there was still significant room for sugar prices to increase as… Read full this story

