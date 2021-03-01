A child cleans his hands and has body temperature checked before entering Tuổi Thơ Kindergarten in HCM City’s District 8 on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — Students in HCM City returned to school on Monday after an extended Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in late January. Schools had to take preventive measures including classroom and hand sterilisation, body temperature checks and health declarations. Phùng Thị Ngọc Hiền, principal of Tuổi Thơ Kindergarten in District 8, said 90 per cent of surveyed parents wanted their children to return to school. “The school has sterilised classrooms, equipment and toys and communicated with parents to together help children take preventive measures at home and at school,” she said. At a young age, parents and teachers have to actively help children take preventive measures. The school, which offers day boarding services, pays attention to food safety and hygiene and has desks in front of the school gate for parents to make health declarations, she told the Vietnam News Agency. Sương Nguyệt Anh Secondary School in District 8 had 29 absent students on the first day back as parents let them stay at home for further monitoring due to sickness. According… Read full this story

Students in HCM City back in school have 292 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.