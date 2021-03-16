Student research projects focus on pollution, waste reduction solutions

Students present their projects to the jury at the eProjects Innovation Showcase held at the Cao Thắng Technical College in HCM City on March 16. VNS Photo Gia Lộc HCM CITY— Six projects by university students that were displayed today at the eProjects Innovation Showcase contest at the Cao Thắng Technical College in HCM City mostly focused on environmental pollution and waste management solutions. A team from the HCM City University of Technology and Education presented a solution for discarded chewing gum while students from Lạc Hồng University in Đồng Nai Province had one for packaging in the e-commerce industry. Sorting plastic was the focus of students from Cần Thơ University, while a team from the Đà Nẵng University of Technology had a platform for plastic waste management. Students from the HCM City University of Technology, who showed how to reuse construction materials, won the prize for the most effective solution. Students from the Industrial University of HCM City displayed technology to modernise Dow Vietnam Company's customer order and tracking systems. The team from the HCM City University of Technology and Education won the prize for the best presentation and the Đà Nẵng University of Technology won for teamwork. The event enabled students to demonstrate… Read full this story

