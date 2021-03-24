Striker Anh Đức’s time not up quite yet

Striker Nguyễn Anh Đức (right) in the match with Phố Hiến in the V.League 2. — Photo thethao247.vn Football HÀ NỘI — When former top national team striker Nguyễn Anh Đức joined Long An FC in the V.League 2 last month , it was unclear if the 36-year could contribute on the pitch at his advanced age. Those doubts were well and truly put to bed on Sunday when he scored his side’s only goal in a 1-1 draw with Pho Hien. The difference in ability between V.League 1 and V.League 2 forwards goes some way to explaining why an older player can drop down a league and shine. In the V.League 2 2018, Y Thăng Êban scored 15 goals for Đắk Lắk and was the top scorer of the event. Previously, he played in the top-flight for Hoàng Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) but struggled to make his mark. After Êban, the division’s top scorer in 2019 was Nguyễn Xuân Nam with 14 goals for Phố Hiến. When he played for HCM City FC in the V.League 1 last year, he only scored three goals. After Nam, Nguyễn Công Thành led the scoring charts in 2020 with 12 goals for Đồng Tháp. However, he hasn't… Read full this story

