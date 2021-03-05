Stories told from threads on a loom

by Minh Nguyễn With colours as words and patterns as metaphors, ethnic Chăm artisans in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang passionately create stories through weaving. Saymah is working on a handloom when I visit her family’s craft shop. She is among the experienced weavers of the Chăm community in Phũm Soài Village in Tân Châu District. Her husband, Mohamad, is the third generation of a family pursuing traditional handloom weaving. Their shop is small but full of handloom fabrics with colourful and charming patterns. Weaving is the language they use to create stories from threads. SPINNING TALES: The couple continue to tell stories through the tradition of Chăm weaving. VNS Photo Hồng Minh Colours as words, patterns as metaphors “Learning how to weave is like learning a language. You need to start with basic words,” the 58-year-old Saymah says. By words she means colours. The five basic colours of Chăm fabric are red, white, yellow, blue, and black. Not only do Chăm weavers learn to remember and classify these colours as warm and cold tones, they also learn to dye the yarns themselves. In the past, colour pigments were made from natural plants around their home: green from leaves,… Read full this story

