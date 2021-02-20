Stock market size reaches 88% of GDP

An overview of the Aqua City project developed by Novaland in the southern province of Đồng Nai. Novaland is among companies whose capitalisation is valued at billions of dollars on the market. — Photo novaland.com.vn HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s stock market reached approximately 87.68 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as of the end of 2020, the highest rate reported so far. The other two high rates recorded were in August 2018 at 84.57 per cent and March 2018 at 83.08 per cent. Including the government bond market and corporate bond market, the value of Việt Nam’s entire stock market by the end of 2020 exceeded 110.64 per cent of GDP, this is also the highest rate ever recorded. New cash flow continuously pouring into the market since the second half of 2020 has boosted liquidity. December 2020 and January 2021 were two months witnessing record matching value, of more than VNĐ250 trillion (US$10.8 billion) and more than VNĐ300 trillion on the Hồ Chí Minh City Stock Exchange (HoSE), respectively. However, skyrocketing liquidity has far exceeded market forecasts, leading to frequent congestion in many sessions, causing a lot of trouble for investors and affecting the quality of the… Read full this story

