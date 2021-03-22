State President effectively performs assigned tasks in 2016-2021 tenure

According to the report, which was recently submitted to the National Assembly (NA), the President, who also holds the posts of Chair of the National Defence and Security Council, Commander of people's armed forces, head of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform and deputy of the 14th legislature, has, together with the Party, the entire people and army, contributed to the successful implementation of the resolution of the 12th National Party Congress, guidelines of the Party, policies and laws of the State, and resolutions issued by the 14th NA. The President has seriously followed personnel procedures in submitting proposals to the NA regarding the dismissal and election of the Prime Minister, the Vice President, the Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court, the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy, as well as the removal or approval of the Vice Chairman and members of the National Defence and Security Council. In pursuant to NA resolutions, the President signed decisions appointing five Deputy Prime Ministers, 21 ministers and other members of Government during the 2016-2021 term, while closely coordinating with the NA and the Government to appoint a number of ministers and heads of ministerial-level agencies. Also during the tenure,… Read full this story

