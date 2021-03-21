Staff of L2FH Rotation 3 pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

Director of Military Hospital 175 Major General Nguyen Hong Son, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations Senior Colonel Nguyen Nhu Canh, and leaders of the hospital attended the event. In a solemn atmosphere, leaders of Military Hospital 175 and the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, together with staff of the L2FH Rotation 3, paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and observed a minute’s silence to show their respect to him. After that, the delegates also offered incense to President Ton Duc Thang. Over the past time, under the leadership of higher levels, Military Hospital 175 has worked with relevant units to train and make all preparations for the L2FH Rotation 3's participation in U.N. peacekeeping operations. During the ceremony, the L2FH Rotation 3 launched an emulation movement with high determination to fulfill all assigned missions in U.N. peacekeeping operations. Meanwhile, it also committed to ensuring training programs while implementing COVID-19 prevention and control work. Leaders of the L2FH Rotation 3 also called on its troops to join hands to well accomplish its assigned tasks, contributing to successfully implementing the foreign policy of the Party and State and introducing the beautiful image and noble virtues of “Uncle… Read full this story

