Spring comes to Tram Chim

The park has attracted not only scientists, but also nature-loving tourists. Visiting the park, visitors can attempt to be a fisherman, sleep in the forest, sit on a canoe to view the park, and see rare flowers. A ticket to the park costs only VND 20,000 while it costs VND 30,000 for a ticket to ride an electric car. A canoe tour of 12km or 21km will cost a visitor VND 500,000 or VND 800,000, respectively. Below are photos of Tram Chim National Park recently taken by travel blogger Quy Coc Tu whose real name is Ngo Tran Hai An. Source: vnexpress Translated by Mai Huong
