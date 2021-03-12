Spokeperson: Vietnam’s consistent policy is to protect, promote human rights

Hang made this statement on March 11 at a regular press conference in reply to a reporter's query on Vietnam's position on a Freedom House report that again lists Vietnam in the group of countries "violating human rights". She held that in recent years, Vietnam has continued to complete its legal and policy framework and taken a range of specific measures to better ensure human rights and citizen's rights while actively being engaged in international cooperation in human rights. For example, within the framework of the third Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of the UN Human Rights Council in 2019, many countries participated in sessions related to Vietnam, and a majority of them appreciated the country's efforts and achievements in protecting human rights, backed its approach to human rights, and made constructive recommendations, she stressed. Translated by Chung Anh

