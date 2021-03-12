Southern province speeds up work on roads to Cái Mép-Thị Vải port complex

A container vessel at the Cái Mép-Thị Vải port complex. VNA/VNS Photo BÀ RỊA – VŨNG TÀU — The Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu People's Committee has told agencies to speed up work on crucial transport projects to facilitate connections to the Cái Mép-Thị Vải port complex in the province's Phú Mỹ Town. The 9.7-km 991B Road from National Highway 51 downstream to the Cái Mép Port is one of the projects. The 991B Road, with investment capital of VNĐ3.95 trillion (US$170.6 million) from provincial and central State budgets, is a major traffic route facilitating the transport of cargo to and from the Cái Mép-Thị Vải port complex. Road 991B is scheduled to be put into operation in 2024. Another project, the Phước Hòa – Cái Mép road with a length of 4.4 km, is among the key road projects that will improve goods transport to the complex. The project, with investment capital of VNĐ954 billion ($41.1 million) funded from the provincial State budget, connects National Highway 51 with the inter-port road at the Cái Mép-Thị Vải port complex. It is scheduled to be completed this year. The committee has also said that site clearance must be completed by the second quarter this year to pave way for construction of Mỹ Xuân – Thị Vải… Read full this story

