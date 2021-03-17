Trainees at the program are military medical staff from Military Region (MR) 5, MR7, MR9, Army Corps 3 and 4, Military Hospital 97, and more. During the program, the professional experts of the Ho Chi Minh City Pasteur Institute and the Southern Military Center for Preventive Medicine provided the participants with useful information about the use of the vaccine in line with the Health Ministry's regulations. Moreover, the trainees also learnt more about cold storage regulations, a system of storing and transporting vaccines in different circumstances, as well as the vaccination plan and measures to handle post-injection complications. Through the program, the staff could improve their skills to effectively implement the vaccination, ensure absolute safety for people, and promptly respond to arising situations during the vaccination. Translated by Quynh Oanh
- Orbis Flying Hospital lands in Da Nang to train medical staff
- Military academy of medicine helps protect people’s health
- Qualified medical staff needed
- Nation needs trained staff, funds for preventative medicine: officials
- Medical staff rarely wash hands
- Preventive medicine falls short of professional personnel
- Preventive medicine needs support
- Medical Staff Take Turns to Serve in Commune Hospitals: Health Minister
- World has tools to prevent HIV/AIDS: medical expert
- Hanoi authorities lay off nurse for pilfering vaccines
Southern Military Center for Preventive Medicine trains medical staff for COVID-19 vaccination have 196 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 20, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.