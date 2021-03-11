The new cabin car system was applied in the early of 2020 that attracted lots of visitors to Bà Đen Mountain (Tây Ninh). Tourists enjoy taking pictures at this new spot. Photo baotintuc.vn HCM CITY — Tourism markets in the southeast region have remained dynamic thanks to appropriate changes to minimize losses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies and local governments have focused on promoting domestic travel by creating new itineraries that include local attractions. Tây Ninh Province has worked with tourist companies by reducing electricity bills for accommodation, tourist procedure fees, and other services. Last year, Bà Đen (Black Lady) Mountain (Tây Ninh) attracted 4.7 million guests, accounting for 87 per cent compared to 2019. New cable car stations were officially completed at the beginning of 2020. The number of tourists visiting Bà Đen Mountain also increased thanks to the frequent promotions and discounts. Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu Province welcomed 10.8 million guests in 2020, down 30 per cent compared to 2019. The number of international tourists was 180,000, down by about 65 per cent year on year. However, according to Nguyễn Văn Dũng, chief of the sales department of the 4-star Malibu hotel in Vũng Tàu, said that despite the coronavirus crisis, the hotel's revenue in 2020 was still acceptable, and was even higher compared to… Read full this story

Southeastern tourism market remains stable have 305 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 12, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.