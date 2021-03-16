South region continues experiencing dry, hot weather

A shrimp breeder in his pond in Vĩnh Hiệp Commune, Vĩnh Châu Town, in the Mekong Delta province of Sóc Trăng. —VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt HÀ NỘI — The south will continue experiencing hot weather with the highest temperatures forecast to reach up to 36 degrees Celsius over the next four days. The National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting said, the south-east region will have 9-10 hours of sunshine on March 16 (today) and March 17 (tomorrow). The centre also said the dry season, with the humidity under 60 per cent, was forecast to last until the end of April, causing difficulties for local aquatic breeders. Experts said that the constant hot and dry weather would cause the temperature of shrimp pond’s water to increase. Additionally, the evaporation of water would lead to an increase of salinity. This would see shrimps become susceptible to diseases, including broken antennas and tail rot, resulting in slow growth or death if not detected in time. Experts recommend people should pay more attention to treat the shrimps promptly with drugs, especially, pouring beneficial microorganisms into the water every two days. It was also necessary to check the water's salinity regularly to take appropriate measures to save… Read full this story

