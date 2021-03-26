Workers make apparel at Chiến Thắng Garment Joint Stock Company in Hà Nội. SOEs should publish public reports on both financial and non-financial information according to international standards. VNA/VNS Photo Phương Hoa HÀ NỘI — State-owned enterprises (SOEs) need to enhance their autonomy and responsibility under market mechanisms to contribute to the growth of the economy, according to a report by the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM). Việt Nam has improved the legal framework to ensure the rights of autonomy and self-responsibility of SOEs closely following international practices, but the legal framework is still missing many components, according to a recent report on the autonomy and self-responsibility under the market mechanism of SOEs conducted by CIEM with support from the Australia-Vietnam Economic Reform (Aus4reform) Programme. The State still intervenes deeply in the operation of wholly State-owned enterprises, leading to overworked agencies that manage State capital at enterprises, while the enterprises face many difficulties. To enhance the autonomy and self-responsibility of State-owned enterprises, the CIEM research team said improving transparency is key. SOEs should publish public reports on both financial and non-financial information according to international standards. Strengthening financial discipline for State-owned enterprises is another important recommendation. In addition, the transformation of an SOE into a… Read full this story

SOEs need to enhance autonomy in operation: report have 357 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 27, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.