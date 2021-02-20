Skretting Vietnam sets off construction of new aquaculture factory

Skretting Vietnam breaks ground on new $29 million factory The new factory is located next to Skretting Vietnam's existing facilities in Thuan Dao Industrial Zone, Long An. With an annual capacity of 100,000 tonnes, the factory will enable effective feed supply to key farming provinces in the Mekong Delta and beyond. "With a mission and commitment to bringing good solutions to farmers and contributing to the sustainable development of aquaculture in Vietnam, Skretting Vietnam is dedicated to leveraging our global resources to offer a complete value proposition for our customers," said Bui Thuy Tien, general manager of Skretting Vietnam. Vietnam became part of the Skretting family in 2010 through the acquisition of Tomboy Aquafeed JSC, a reputable Vietnamese fish and shrimp feed company. In the 10 years since, Skretting Vietnam has fully embedded the Skretting culture into all of its operations – from research and raw material procurement to products and services for aquaculture. The latest shrimp feed factory opened in 2017. "This new factory in Vietnam is a logical and necessary step towards strengthening Skretting and Nutreco’s position as a global competitor in Asia," says Therese Log Bergjord, Skretting CEO. "We have a very solid growth strategy, matched with the huge… Read full this story

