Six COVID-19 cases recorded on March 4

Three of the new cases were detected in a lockdown area in Kim Dinh commune, Kim Thanh district, while the other three were in concentrated quarantine facilities as they were F1 of previous cases. The national tally increased to 2,487. The same day, 22 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,920. The death toll remains at 35. Among patients still under treatment, 65 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 57 twice and 137 thrice. More than 51,570 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-affected areas are being quarantined across the country. Source: VNA

